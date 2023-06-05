Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Tom Cruise is angry that Christopher Nolan took all the IMAX theatres

The one truly impossible mission, get Mission Impossible in an IMAX screen.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Tom Cruise's latest Mission Impossible movie couldn't have landed a worse timing, as it releases a week before Barbie and Oppenheimer. Obviously, all these movies want to be seen and heard on the biggest screens in the fattest theaters - and it currently looks like the atomic bomb drama is the one that will draw the longest straw. Nolan has managed to grab almost every Imax theater in the world in three weeks, and Tom Cruise is pissed.

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Part One, which will be released nine days before Oppenheimer, has cost well over three billion dollars to shoot and Cruise obviously wants it to be played on the biggest screens possible. All so that its spectacular action and stunts can shine as much as possible - and he's not going down without a fight. Because according to Puck the actor is on the warpath, calling film studios and cinemas to get them to prioritize Mission Impossible over Nolan's film. After all, Imax theaters bring in more revenue thanks to the more expensive tickets.

Which film are you most looking forward to?

Tom Cruise is angry that Christopher Nolan took all the IMAX theatres


Loading next content