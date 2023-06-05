Tom Cruise is angry that Christopher Nolan took all the IMAX theatres

HQ

Tom Cruise's latest Mission Impossible movie couldn't have landed a worse timing, as it releases a week before Barbie and Oppenheimer. Obviously, all these movies want to be seen and heard on the biggest screens in the fattest theaters - and it currently looks like the atomic bomb drama is the one that will draw the longest straw. Nolan has managed to grab almost every Imax theater in the world in three weeks, and Tom Cruise is pissed.

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Part One, which will be released nine days before Oppenheimer, has cost well over three billion dollars to shoot and Cruise obviously wants it to be played on the biggest screens possible. All so that its spectacular action and stunts can shine as much as possible - and he's not going down without a fight. Because according to Puck the actor is on the warpath, calling film studios and cinemas to get them to prioritize Mission Impossible over Nolan's film. After all, Imax theaters bring in more revenue thanks to the more expensive tickets.

Which film are you most looking forward to?