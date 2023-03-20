Tom Cruise has given his approval of The Flash

It really does feel like fan perception of the DC Extended Universe is at an all-time low right now, as the entertainment franchise moves through a transitional period toward James Gunn's DC Universe. We've seen this most recently with Shazam! Fury of the Gods' disappointing opening weekend at the box office, but if we're to take film legend Tom Cruise's opinions in mind, The Flash is something fans should be excited for.

And this is because The Hollywood Reporter has now revealed that the film star has already seen the upcoming DCEU movie via a private screening that was held at the actor's home in Beverly Hills.

According to THR, after watching the movie, Cruise even called its director, Andy Muschetti to congratulate and chat about the film, and allegedly even stated that it was "everything you want in a movie" and "the kind of movie we need now".

As for why Cruise has been given a private screening of the film, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav set it up for the actor after a talk the pair had in February, where Zaslav mentioned that the movie was great.

You might think this is a bit early for private screenings due to The Flash arriving in cinemas on June 16, but the movie is said to already be ready to release, and according to new DC boss Gunn it is "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made."