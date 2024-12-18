Tom Cruise given highest civilian award by US Navy

HQ

The US Navy has awarded actor Tom Cruise with the Distinguished Public Service Award, which is the highest honour the military branch can award a civilian. Cruise, who first showed a positive portrayal of the Navy back in 1986 with Top Gun, has starred in many military movies since, and has been honoured for his decades of contributions.

Cruise, now 62, was very grateful for the acknowledgement. "I admire all of the servicemen and women," Cruise said (via BBC). "I know in life, something that is very true to me, is that is to lead is to serve. And I know that to my core. And I see that in the servicemen and women."

As well as his roles in Top Gun and its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise was celebrated for his roles in A Few Good Men, the Mission Impossible series, and Born on the Fourth of July.

