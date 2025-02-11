Tom Cruise could only breathe for ten minutes filming this Mission Impossible stunt

HQ

Tom Cruise does his own stunts. That's just a fact of life at this point, as for years he's been outrunning explosions, hanging on the side of planes, and doing all sorts of wacky stunts for the sake of his movies. Always upping the ante, for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Cruise has risked his life underwater.

Speaking with Empire, Cruise explained that for a new stunt in what is meant to be the final Mission Impossible movie required him to wear a specially designed suit and mask that only allowed him to breathe for ten minutes.

"I'm breathing in my own carbon dioxide," Cruise said. "It builds up in the body and affects the muscles. You have to overcome all of that while you're doing it, and be present."

After ten minutes, Cruise would begin suffering from hypoxia, which is an absence of oxygen in body tissue, which sounds about as bad as it gets. But, Cruise wants that air of authenticity about his stunts, and even as he continues his sixties, it seems he's not stopping anytime soon.