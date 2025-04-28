Tom Cruise congratulates Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan on Sinners

HQ

As Ryan Coogler's Sinners continues to impress critics and audiences, it has also drawn praise from one of the biggest actors of our time. Tom Cruise has recently seen the film, and had nothing but nice things to say about it and the people behind it.

"Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew," Cruise wrote on social media. "Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!"

Cruise is a huge proponent for the theatrical experience and keeping it alive. Some credit him with doing that after COVID with Top Gun: Maverick, as it felt like a movie that you had to see in cinemas for the first time in a while.

As Sinners is also promoted as a theatrical experience above all else, it makes sense that Cruise would be drawn to it. Currently, Sinners is experiencing one hell of a run at the box office, continuing to dominate and prove original movies still have their place at the cinema.

Sinners is out now.