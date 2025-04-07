Tom Cruise accepts his last mission in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

HQ

Tom Cruise and Paramount Pictures promised the world yesterday that today we would get to see another glimpse of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, a movie that is expected to be the last chapter of the action series, at least with Cruise at the helm. This is precisely what we have just received, as the fresh off the press trailer depicts Ethan Hunt taking on his biggest challenge to date.

This movie has everything that you would expect from a Mission: Impossible flick. Airborne fight scenes, jumping off buildings, major betrayal, government conspiracies, nods to the past, Cruise sprinting like a madman, plenty of hand-to-hand combat, and immense levels of suspense. By simply just looking at the trailer, you can see how this film managed to balloon to a budget of around $400 million.

With Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning slated to make its debut in cinemas on May 23, check out the trailer below for what will no doubt be one of the summer's biggest blockbusters.