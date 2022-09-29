Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan to return in time for the holidays

HQ

It's been a while since Amazon Prime's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan series got a new season, as following a rather rapid releasing first two seasons, we've been waiting for years for the third. But thankfully that wait is coming to an end, as a tweet states exactly when the series will be making its return.

And that date will be right in time for the holidays, as Jack Ryan Season 3 will be debuting on December 21. We don't have a trailer yet, and don't know much about the season, but what we do know is that Jack Ryan has already been greenlit for a fourth season, (as per Deadline), a season where John Krasinski's time as the secret agent will officially come to an end.