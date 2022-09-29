Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan to return in time for the holidays

Amazon is popping a John Krasinski-sized present underneath your tree this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been a while since Amazon Prime's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan series got a new season, as following a rather rapid releasing first two seasons, we've been waiting for years for the third. But thankfully that wait is coming to an end, as a tweet states exactly when the series will be making its return.

And that date will be right in time for the holidays, as Jack Ryan Season 3 will be debuting on December 21. We don't have a trailer yet, and don't know much about the season, but what we do know is that Jack Ryan has already been greenlit for a fourth season, (as per Deadline), a season where John Krasinski's time as the secret agent will officially come to an end.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan to return in time for the holidays


Loading next content