Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

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I really enjoyed the Jack Ryan series. Well-acted, clever, entertaining and stylish action across three seasons. There really wasn't much to complain about. And John Krasinski's journey from funny goofball in the US remake of The Office to action hero worked really well. He already had experience having a run about in military gear two years before Jack Ryan in Michael Bay's 13 Hours, but Jack Ryan was still the role that cemented him as an action star. A good one at that. He has an on-screen charisma that I really like. A bit in the style of Nathan Fillion (Firefly, The Rookie, various small roles in pretty much all James Gunn films) whom I absolutely adore. I'm also a huge fan of the A Quiet Place series, which is his creation. He's got a lot of strings to his bow, as the saying goes.

In Ghost War, we also got to meet James Greer (the ever-brilliant Wendell Pierce), Elizabeth Wright (Betty Gabriel from Defending Jacob and Get Out, among others) and Mike November (Michael Kelly, House of Cards). Of course, it's great to see them all together again.

Andrew Bernstein is directing. He has directed episodes for a large number of series, including, of course, Jack Ryan, but also Ozark, The Outsider, Foundation, IT: Welcome to Derry and others - but this appears to be his first film.

Jack Ryan deep in thought

The plot, in all its simplicity:

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Jack Ryan reunites with CIA operatives to navigate a treacherous web of deceit in pursuit of an enemy who always seems to be one step ahead, whilst they are confronted with a past they thought was buried long ago.

As I said, it's a simple story. We've seen it before in countless similar films and series. And it has to be said: Ghost War doesn't offer any major surprises. The structure and the plot twists feel familiar. The same goes for the villainous hero who has turned into the antagonist.

But then, I'm not expecting any unique plot twists either. I expect to get pretty much exactly what I get: Jack Ryan has moved on with his life and taken a respectable job in London, about which we never really find out much more - and why would we want to? He's moved on, yet he hasn't. He lives alone. He works. The only difference is that he isn't being shot at every other day.

But we can't have it like that, can we? What sort of excitement would there be in following Mr Ryan around the office, where the biggest twists in the plot are the printer playing up, the coffee machine being replaced and colleagues fooling around in the storeroom? I might have fancied watching that, but that's not what we're here for. Of course, it doesn't take many seconds before an old friend turns up and tells Jack he's clearly missing adrenaline and explosions, and in a flash he's back in the saddle.

It's getting out of hand...

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Just like in any other spy action film, we get to travel around the world a bit. Here, we move between London (and a couple of military bases in England) and Dubai. It's lavish and looks great. The pacing works well and the action scenes are stylishly staged. As mentioned, the dialogue, character development and plot feel very familiar from the series and other similar stories.

Once again, there are no surprises. I might think it feels a bit formulaic, but at the same time it's still so well done and I get what I expect. And I've missed following Jack Ryan, so in the end I still feel quite satisfied. But surely they could have fleshed out this plot and built a season of at least six episodes? And at the same time: sometimes it's really nice to be able to sit on the sofa and watch a well-made action-packed thriller that pretends to be a bit clever. And the running time of around 100 minutes is actually just right. It isn't too rushed, and at the same time you don't have time to get impatient. It's not like those family dinners where people start thinking about heading home two hours before they've actually finished.

I'd have loved to see more of Jack Ryan. Or, am I dreaming too big? A Rainbow Six series? I think there have been a few hints of that here and there. It's about time, isn't it? Well, anyway. Until then, Prime says enjoy. If you haven't seen the series, you've got a lot to look forward to, and I highly recommend binge-watching the four seasons before you dive into Ghost War.