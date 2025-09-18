Tom Brady 'unretires' for Saudi Arabian flag football tournament

HQ

When you talk about some of the greatest athletes of all-time, typically the conversation revolves around Muhammed Ali, Tiger Woods, Lionel Messi, Pele, Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, the tennis "big three", Michael Jordan, Usain Bolt, the types of stars who dominated at least one sport for such a long period of time that their name is synonymous with that profession. Tom Brady is without doubt part of this equation too.

The American athlete and former NFL quarterback is the most successful football player of all-time, winning a record seven Super Bowls (the most of any team or player!) over his 20+ years in the sport. Brady retired in 2022 and many still wonder if he has what it takes to play quarterback after a few years of rest. We'll soon know for a fact.

Brady will play in a Saudi Arabian flag football tournament that will be held on March 21, 2026, after this NFL season wraps up. It will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh and will see various current NFL stars in attendance too, being coached by current coaches too.

As per Sky Sports, it's mentioned that the event will see Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Maxx Crosby, Rob Gronkowski, and more playing, while the attending teams will be coached by Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, and Kyle Shanahan.

The purpose of the event seems to be to grow interest in flag football as a sport, all in part ahead of its presence at the 2028 Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles.