Tom Brady kickstarts his film career in 80 for Brady trailer

It doesn't matter whether you follow the NFL or not, you are probably aware of Tom Brady. The legendary athlete is regarded as the greatest football player of all-time, thanks to his remarkable career that has seen him set countless records and win the Super Bowl a whopping seven times, which is actually more times than any NFL team has done so in their existence.

But now that Brady is getting to the latter stages of his career, he has set his sights on a new medium to start conquering, and that is the movie industry. A while back it was revealed that he had started a production company, and that their first effort would be a comedic spin on a true story of a collection of elderly women travelling across the United States to see Brady play in Super Bowl LI. The trailer for that very film has now arrived.

In it we see Sally Field, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin all teaming up for the adventure, alongside seeing cameos from various New England Patriots players from that championship winning team, including Rob Gronkowski and Brady himself.

Check out the trailer below, which will be arriving in cinemas on February 3, 2023.