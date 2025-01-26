Tokyo Xtreme Racer's triumphant return: Early Access release attracts thousands of players

After an 18-year hiatus, Genki's Tokyo Xtreme Racer series has made a remarkable comeback with its latest installment, now available in Early Access on Steam. Launched on January 23, 2025, the game quickly garnered significant attention, peaking at nearly 16,000 concurrent players and maintaining over 11,000 active participants shortly thereafter. This resurgence is particularly noteworthy given the industry's hesitancy to fund new racing titles.

The franchise, which began with Shutokō Battle '94: Drift King on the Super Famicom, has seen various iterations across multiple platforms, known by names such as Tokyo Highway Battle, Import Tuner Challenge, and Street Supremacy. The new entry is priced at $29.99 during its Early Access phase.

Have you tried the new Tokyo Xtreme Racer yet?`

