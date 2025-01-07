Tokyo Xtreme Racer is back in the race after 18-year pit stop

After nearly two decades in the rear-view mirror, Tokyo Xtreme Racer is making its long-awaited return on January 23rd, now available as an Early Access title on Steam. Fans of the series can buckle up for a high-octane ride featuring 50 customisable cars, 180 kilometres of urban highways, and over 200 rivals to challenge. The Early Access release also includes half of the game's story, giving players a solid glimpse into the high-stakes world of underground racing.

According to the developers, player feedback will drive improvements during the four-month Early Access period, ensuring the full release rolls out with added content, such as new cars, characters, and features. Early adopters can look forward to upgrading to the full version at no additional cost, enjoying every twist and turn the developers have planned.

Are you ready to hit the road and leave your rivals in the dust?