Tokyo will host The Warhammer Experience this month

HQ

The Warhammer Experience is coming to Tokyo. It was in December 2022 that Warhammer opened its first store and cafe in Japan, and now the city of Tokyo plays host to a brand-new, one-day event showing what Warhammer is all about.

Attendees can make their way to the Warhammer store at 〒101-0021 Tokyo, Chiyoda City, Sotokanda, 3−12−8 1F in Tokyo's Akihabara district to pick up and paint their first miniatures, play their first game, and take part in an organised, casual event centred around Warhammer 40,000: Combat Patrol or Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Spearhead. The event runs on the 24th of January.

Also, to commemorate the Warhammer Experience, if you take part in the organised event you'll be taking home the collector's badge for your game system, which is either a Primaris Space Marine crest or an Amulet of Sigmar.

We'll have to see if other countries will play host to a Warhammer Experience soon, as it seems like a good way to generate a lot of buzz in territories that might not have yet had the light of the Emperor shine upon them.

This is an ad: