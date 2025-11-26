Tokyo is no longer the world's largest city

HQ

Tokyo has officially lost its long-held position as the world's most populous city, according to a new United Nations report. The Japanese capital, home to 33.4 million people, has slipped to third place after decades at the top.

Jakarta now claims the number-one spot with nearly 42 million inhabitants, while Dhaka follows closely with almost 37 million. Both cities have expanded at a far faster pace than Tokyo over the past 25 years, growing five and seven times quicker respectively.

Jakarta and Dhaka

The United Nations report shows how urban life has transformed globally. The number of megacities (those with over 10 million residents) has risen from just 8 in 1975 to 33 today, most of them in Asia. By 2050, that figure is expected to reach 37.

Dhaka is on track to take the lead by mid-century, with a projected population of 52.1 million, edging out Jakarta by around 300,000 people. Tokyo, meanwhile, is expected to continue its decline in the rankings and fall to seventh place.

Tokyo, Japan // Shutterstock

Jakarta, Indonesia // Shutterstock