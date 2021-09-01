Tokyo Game Show's 2021 schedule has been revealed

HQ

We're edging ever closer to this year's Tokyo Game Show, and to mark that occasion, the schedule for the event has now been officially unveiled. We've got a rough idea of what to expect over the trade show's four day duration (rough as some slots are still marked as "undecided"), but there are at the moment a few things to keep an eye out for.

On the first day, September 30, there will of course be the opening show, but later through the day, we can look forward to a King of Fighters XV "Special Program". Shortly following this will be the SK Telecom Game Show, then there will also be the Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase for 2021 that will reveal "some exclusive news and content". And if you didn't think this was enough, we can also expect a Konami show that promises "updates across key titles", a Spike Chunsoft special, and even Capcom making its appearance.

October 1 will be highlighted by the Square Enix Presents for TGS2021. This show is set to feature "the latest news about our upcoming titles, along with the pre-announced information." This day will also include a show from Bandai Namco, 505 Games, and Sega/Atlus, but two of these are still marked as undecided so it's not too obvious what they will contain.

The following day, October 2 will see another showing from Konami, who will be doing a first gameplay reveal for Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 4th Heart. We can also expect the Koei Tecmo special program today.

To round out the show, the last day, October 3 will be highlighted with Ubisoft showing up for a special TGS2021 program. Arc System Works, NCSoft, and Genshin Impact developer miHoYo will also be appearing over the course of this day, before Tokyo Game Show is wrapped up with a closing ceremony.

You can read the full schedule here, which also includes plenty of other shows over the four days, and even gives times as to when each broadcast will be taking place.