Tokyo Game Show will again be an online-only event this year

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday we just reported that PAX East has been cancelled and an online event will be held instead. Now, similar thing has happened to Tokyo Game Show.

This year, despite being the 25th anniversary of the event, TGS once again will be an online-only event, organiser Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association announced. Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online is set to run from September 30 to October 3 and "will improve based on the feedback gained from last year."

Via a press release, it was revealed that the event theme of this year is "We'll always have games." Just the same as last year, the online-only decision is made under the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the organiser is still planning to host a smaller and press-only physical event, where journalists and influencers are allowed to try some new games and interview developers.

You can check Tokyo Game Show 2021's official website here.