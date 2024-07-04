Tokyo Game Show reveals exhibitors list

HQ

We know that unfortunately, Sony Interactive Entertainment will not be making its way to Gamescom, and neither will Nintendo. However, if you thought that these brands would be just going quiet for the rest of the year, you'd be mistaken.

As revealed in the line-up for the Tokyo Game Show, we can see major names like Nintendo, Sega, Koei Tecmo, Konami, and more in the General Exhibition Area. There's also a surprise appearance from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

We're not sure what we could see from Sony PlayStation at this event, but with rumours of new hardware on the horizon, we would expect something of note to come out of TGS. The show runs from the 26th to the 29th of September.