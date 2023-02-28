Tokyo Game Show 2023 announced

HQ

For the first time in four years, Tokyo Game Show is returning to Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan and planning to take up the entire venue. It'll take place from the 21st to the 24th of September, 2023 and could see more than 200,000 people in attendance.

COVID restrictions have been somewhat relaxed in Japan, but the country has been slower than most in allowing big events like Tokyo Game Show to take place again. Tokyo Game Show 2023 will still be a hybrid event, but is aiming to be the biggest hybrid showcase ever.

More than 2,000 booths will be available at the event, with the first two days being Business Days before the second two days will open up the doors to the public, where the event is expected to pull in hundreds of thousands of attendees.

Are you excited for Tokyo Game Show 2023? Stay tuned for more details.

Thanks, Gematsu.