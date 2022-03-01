Tokyo Game Show 2022 returns to be physical, in-person event

HQ

Ever since Covid-19 started, it's been such a long time since we really saw any big video games events or showcases being held in person. Luckily, this situation seems about to change.

It's been confirmed that Tokyo Game Show 2022, which is scheduled to run from September 15 to 18 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, will return as a physical, in-person event this year. The first two days will be open to media only, and then the public will be able to enter the venue starting from 17 to 18. A limited number of tickets will be available, expected to go on sale this summer. This yearly video game convention was held as an online-only event in 2020 due to the pandemic, then last year it was held as a hybrid event with its in-person section being business only.

Tokyo Game Show 2022 will be the first time ever that a big-scale gaming event turning back to be fully-in person in Japan, which is of course exciting. According to the organisers (thanks to gematsu), the theme for Tokyo Game Show 2022 is "Nothing Stops Gaming." As what has been pointed out, "2022 is the year to show the real spirit of games", and everyone is invited to "show your love of games to each other".

In the press release, we were told that there will still be online programs, including free demo trials, streamed conferences, virtual tour experience and more. For overseas fans, a live English interpretation will be available when watching the livestreams.

More details will be revealed soon. Will you want to attend Tokyo Game Show 2022?