Tokyo Game Show 2020 to be an all-digital event

After causing millions of deaths worldwide, coronavirus has also had major side effects on various economies and industries. Among these, there's also the game industry which, for obvious reasons, has witnessed not only a slowdown in production stages - moving the work of the developers at home - but also the cancellation of many important events related to gaming.

Among the first events to pay for the consequences of Covid-19 was GDC 2020 in San Francisco in March and E3 2020 a few weeks ago, which was cancelled. However, many events have simply been postponed or moved digitally, as it will happen in September for the next edition of the Tokyo Game Show. Originally scheduled to take place at Makuhari Messe in Tokyo, the event will now be completely digital, and it will run from September 23-27.

In a press release, the organizers say that there will be important announcements from major publishers, but also many independent studios. In addition, there will be a big eSports focus, with tournaments and panels on the topic, all absolutely free for users. Finally, the organization announces that a digital system will be offered for professionals and exhibitors to present their products.

