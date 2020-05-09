Tokyo Game Show 2020 cancelled, online event to take its place

Now it's official, while not surprising, the organizer Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA) has announced that Tokyo Game Show 2020 has officially been cancelled.

In the statement released, the show which was originally planned to be held from September 24 - 27 is no longer happening, and it's going to be replaced by an online event. Of course, this is due to the impact of coronavirus. Since the situation is still an unpredictable one, the organizer and the co-organizers now have decided to cancel the event for the sake of the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders.

"We ask for your kind understanding and cooperation. More information will be announced as needed on the official website and press releases from late May."