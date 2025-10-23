Toho Co. will kill off Godzilla in January

HQ

In a surprising turn of events, Toho Co. has announced that Godzilla will soon be meeting a grisly end. As part of the ongoing comic book series known simply as Godzilla, the upcoming sixth issue landing on January 7, will see the King of Monsters being slain in a "never seen before" event.

As revealed by publisher IDW Publishing, the comic will mark the end of the first arc of the story written by Tim Seeley with art by Nikola Čižmešija. The synopsis teases a "dramatic turning point for the series, depicting the fall of the King of the Monsters in a way that fans have never seen before."

The exact nature of how Godzilla will be slain is not mentioned, as rather it's simply said that the "apparent death remain top secret," but that it will "pave the way for a bold new direction."

While this seems like a serious moment, it should be said that major characters have been killed in the past and then either resurrected or used again in different universes. One of the most famous DC stories is Death of Superman, for example. Also, this Godzilla narrative exists in the Kai-Sei Era mythos for the character, meaning it won't necessarily portray a fate for the MonsterVerse's titan too.

As a final note, the blog post does note that Godzilla will be reborn in the seventh issue of the series in February, but in the form of Kai-Sei Energy Godzilla, which is described as a "transcendent being of pure cosmic force."