Toem 2 Revealed: A new lens on adventure

The beloved photography adventure from Swedish indie studio is making a return. Set several years after the original, the sequel follows the same protagonist, now more experienced, as they embark on a new journey to capture the enigmatic phenomena known as Toems.

The sequel introduces a significant shift to fully 3D environments, allowing players to climb and explore diverse landscapes to discover hidden secrets and unique photo opportunities. New tools, such as scissors and a hammer, crafted by in-game friends, can be utilized while looking through the camera lens to solve puzzles and interact with the environment. Toem 2 is slated for release next year on PC and consoles. A playable demo will be available exclusively at Play Days from June 7th to 9th.

Tie those sneakers and ready your camera, it's time to set off on a new photo adventure in TOEM 2! Set a few years after the original story, you head off on another relaxing adventure, spurred on by your awakened passion for discovering and photographing these mysterious "events" known as TOEMs. Take on the role of a more confident adventurer by jumping and climbing your way across the environment, allowing you to see the world from a whole new perspective. Make your way through new regions, lend a hand to new faces and create lasting friendships. So, what are you waiting for? There are more TOEMs to discover!

