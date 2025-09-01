ToeJam and Earl creator unveils new supernatural life-sim project Dancing with Ghosts

As part of The Mix's Fall Game Showcase over the weekend, developer Greg Johnson, known for being a creator of ToeJam and Earl, revealed his next project. This is a supernatural life-sim game that is based on a tragic event that relatively recently rocked the developer's life, with the game itself known as Dancing with Ghosts.

According to a press release, Dancing with Ghosts is a title where the aim is to take on the role of the young Mai, a character who helps local villagers by partaking in mini-games to earn good Karma for her ghostly companion known as Pim. The pair collaborate to also help the villagers overcome their troubles and worries, and to put out positive energy to enable them to escape the shadow spirits that plague them.

As for where the idea for this game came from, Johnson explains that the premise came to him after the tragic passing of his 28-year-old daughter, and how his family overcame that turbulent period. He expressed in full:

"I've been through some difficult times in my life, but I always remember the people who reached out, and tried to bring some light when things were dark. My team and I are making Dancing with Ghosts to bring joy to people who need it, and we hope you support our efforts to bring this to the world."

The aim is to launch Dancing with Ghosts as soon as 2026 on PC and Nintendo Switch, with a Kickstarter set to arrive in October to help fund the game's production further. You can see the reveal trailer for the game below.