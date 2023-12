Director Todd Phillips has shared two new images on Instagram from his upcoming follow up to 2019's Joker, which is titled Joker: Folie à Deux.

The first of these shows Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker through what appears to be a prison door. The second sees Phoenix joined by Lady Gaga in her role as Harley Quinn.

The images are captioned with the following: "Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year. Oct 2024 #Joker2."

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to premiere on 4th October 2024.