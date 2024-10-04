Todd Phillips doesn't think he'll make a third Joker film

HQ

With Joker: Folie à Deux opening in cinemas around the world today, many of you are likely already wondering what the future will hold for Todd Phillips in the DC Universe and if we'll see Joaquin Phoenix back as Arthur Fleck. The director has addressed whether or not he has plans for a third Joker film already, all in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's not really where this movie is headed for me. I feel like my time in the DC Universe was these two films."

While the critical reception for Joker: Folie à Deux has so far been very disappointing, we'll have to see whether fans flock to watch it all the same, as the mediocre Venom movies did well enough to generate into a full trilogy.

If it rakes in enough ticket revenue, would you like to see Phillips back in the director's chair for a third Joker film?