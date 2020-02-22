Todd McFarlane reveals Spawn's Mortal Kombat 11 design

On March 8, the first trailer revealing the final guest character for Mortal Kombat 11 will be shown, but as we have previously reported, we already know it will be Spawn. Now we have received a first look of the character, not in-game, but rather in toy form.

This was revealed of the Spawn creator himself, Todd McFarlane, on Twitter. He had the following to say as he shared three pictures of Mortal Kombat 11-Spawn, who seemingly fights with a sword:

"MORTAL KOMBAT SPAWN REVEAL!!

FINALLY I CAN SHOW IT!!

SPAWN @MortalKombat action figure is an incredibly DETAILED (true McFarlane Toys fashion) 7" scale figure designed with 22 points of ultra-articulation and can achieve full range posing.

COMING MARCH 2020! #MK11"

Take a look below, what do you think of the design and Spawn's inclusion (sorry, 'inklusion'!) to Mortal Kombat 11?