Todd McFarlane has been sitting on a fully-voiced animated Spawn movie

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While it's unclear if the long in-development live-action Spawn movie will ever be made, there is a project sitting in the pipeline and ready to be released. This was confirmed by Todd McFarlane himself in a recent interview with ComicBook, where he mentioned it is an animated film that includes complete voice-over, with Mark Hamill and Keith David among the cast.

McFarlane explained: "I don't know if I've ever said, we developed, we were in the process of developing the return of this Spawn animation a while back. And then we... I got in a fight at the very end with the production and the lawyer, so I just bought it all back.

"So I actually have a 90-minute animated show that's all been drawn, minus the cells. All the voices have been done. Everything, like, we're ready. All we need is a little bit of Foley, which is sound effects and stuff, and then hand it to a studio to actually draw, right?

"We're like, it's just been sitting in a box waiting to go. I have just been sitting on that going, no, I think I need to get the movie out, and then boom, once the movie comes out, if there's any success, then come out with that, but it's sitting there. So anybody that wants to do animation, the first thing I'm going to do is say, hey, I've got this ready to tee up. We could get there real fast, if we just take what's in this box right now because I bought it all back."

As for the premise of this Spawn animated movie, all McFarlane has stated is Hamill plays a detective called Twitch while David returns to voice Spawn. Speaking on the latter, McFarlane describes David's relationship with Spawn to that of what Kevin Conroy was to Batman.