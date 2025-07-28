Todd McFarlane has almost signed a director for the Spawn reboot

HQ

There has long been plans to reboot Spawn in a theatrical environment. Creator Todd McFarlane has been pushing to bring the iconic character back to cinemas, but it has taken a long while and little of substance has come from it yet. Perhaps this will be changing in the immediate future.

According to ComicBook.com, McFarlane is making good progress at delivering the Spawn reboot, and he has now provided an update on this in the form of an interview.

Speaking during San Diego Comic-Con, McFarlane explained that "we are still moving along," and that he "met with a director, we want to sign them, they gave me numbers last week, we've given it to them, hopefully, he signs on."

There's no mention as to who this director is, but if all goes to plan we could hear something of substance soon, which will hopefully please fans and even McFarlane's wife, who has told him to "stop talking about it, just make it," when discussing the film.