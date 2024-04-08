Todd Howard turned down several proposals to turn Fallout into a TV series

HQ

On the 11th of April it is finally time for a TV series based on Fallout to premiere, something that took many attempts before it even became a series. It is in a clip (that you can see below, starting from the 1:04 marker) that Todd Howard says that there have been hopes, from others, to make a TV series for a long period of time but it never really felt right.

HQ

"People have wanted to make a Fallout show ever since we did Fallout 3. I took a lot of meetings and had conversations. I was always sort of, `Well, it's not really quite clicking for me."

It was only when Jonathan Nolan and Todd Howard talked that it really clicked, because Nolan, according to Todd, had a good knowledge of the games.

"It was very clear that he had played the games and loved them, and had a vision for what it could be on the screen. We were really, really patient. Once we found that, it was very clear to us that this is the right way to bring Fallout to the screen."

Hopefully the series can satisfy the hunger for the next game in the series and next week we will know if Nolan was the right man for the job to make a TV series out of it.