Todd Howard: The Elder Scrolls VI will be "the ultimate fantasy-world simulator"

The Elder Scrolls VI was announced back in 2018 but we still haven't seen any sign of life from it. And it's still probably several years away as all of Bethesda's focus is on Starfield right now.

When the Bethesda veteran Todd Howard was interviewed by GQ recently, he did share som thoughts on the next The Elder Scrolls installment, including if it was announced too early:

"I have asked myself that a lot. I don't know. I probably would've announced it more casually."

When he got the question about what he would like to achieve with The Elder Scrolls VI, he revealed an extremely ambitious goal:

"It's like... I don't want to answer, but I want to be polite. I will say that we want it to fill that role of the ultimate fantasy-world simulator. And there are different ways to accomplish that given the time that has passed."

We are definitely looking forward to this "ultimate fantasy-world simulator", but will explore the universe in Starfield, starting September 6. Something that hopefully will last until we get to visit the world of Elder Scrolls again.

