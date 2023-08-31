Todd Howard thanks employees, Reddit, ahead of Starfield early access

HQ

Todd Howard might not be everyone's favourite big video game personality, but with the launch of arguably Bethesda's biggest game ever just around the corner, he's taken the time to thank his colleagues and even the community on Reddit before the game goes into its early access week prior to launch.

In an internal memo discovered by Windows Central, Howard told the story of pitching the game. "It was early 2013, we were developing Fallout 4, and Skyrim was still enjoying enormous success," he writes. "I was there to pitch [ZeniMax CEO Robert Altman] on our next game. It would not be a sequel to our current games, (he looked concerned), but a grand space RPG and our first new IP in over 25 years (looks curious). It would delve into creation and the search for our place in the universe (slight twinkle). You would explore the galaxy in ways only video games can do. And it would be called - Starfield. (Smile)"

Howard also thanked Phil Spencer, saying "his support of every game and every player has been unwavering and fierce. Joining Xbox brought us closer to so many we had worked with for over 20 years. I cannot imagine a better place to create games, where the diversity of studios, creators, and games are allowed to flourish."

"Most importantly," though, according to Howard, is his team. "It's an incredible blessing to be surrounded by so many talented and inspirational people every day. Moments like this make you reflect back. Some of us have been together for decades, some joined more recently, but everyone has the same passion. I could not be prouder of their continued dedication to create something truly special."

On Reddit, he wrote: "Hey everyone! Long time lurker here. A quick THANK YOU for your passion and excitement for Starfield. I can remember when this sub started, and as it's grown, your excitement has fueled all of us at Bethesda."

Are you ready to play Starfield? If you're still on the fence, our review will be coming shortly.