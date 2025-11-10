Todd Howard says The Elder Scrolls VI is "still a long way off"

HQ

When The Elder Scrolls VI was announced in 2018, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was already seven years old. Even that was longer than it had ever been between two numbered instalments in the series, and since then, as we know, another seven years have passed without the game being released, and unfortunately, it won't be out for a long time yet either.

The source of this claim is Bethesda veteran and producer Todd Howard. In an interview with GQ, he says that he is currently working on it every day:

"We have hundreds of people on Fallout right now, with 76 and some other things we're doing, but The Elder Scrolls 6 is the everyday thing."

However, that doesn't mean it will be released anytime soon, as he also states that it is "still a long way off." He does admit that it has been too long since Skyrim though, and explains why that is the case:

"I do like to have a break between them, where it isn't like a "plus one" sequel. I think it's also good for an audience to have a break - The Elder Scrolls has been too long, let's be clear. But we wanted to do something new with Starfield. We needed a creative reset."

And with that said, all we can do is wait. Bethesda recently revealed that they have several Fallout projects in the works, one of which is believed to be a new version of Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas in the same style as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Whether any of these will be released before The Elder Scrolls VI is anyone's guess, and all we can do is continue to wait for official announcements.