Todd Howard says if you initially found Starfield boring, the new update won't change that

There was a lot of hope when Starfield first launched. The game was well over a decade in the making, by Bethesda's margins, and yet when it finally released, fans were a bit torn over whether they liked it or didn't. There's hope that big upcoming updates could change the experience and rally everyone around Starfield for some more unified praise, akin to No Man's Sky or Starfield, perhaps.

However, Bethesda boss Todd Howard doesn't think the updates will be so revolutionary. Speaking to Kinda Funny Gamescast recently, Howard explained that if you found Starfield "boring" initially, you won't be impressed by the new updates. "For expectation-setting, I think it's the kind of thing where if you love Starfield, we think you're going to love this," he said.

"It's updates and things that change the game, not in an isolated way, but sort of meta. Using outer space and things in ways that we haven't. But look, if Starfield is something that didn't connect with you right away, or you bounced off it, or found it boring in places, I don't think this is going to change that fundamentally."

Still, Howard said the team working on Starfield has liked what it has been doing a lot, and that we'll hear more about the game fairly "soonish," so expect more on the space-faring RPG in the near future.