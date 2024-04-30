Todd Howard says Bethesda is trying to find a way to increase its output

HQ

Even if people have cooled somewhat on Starfield, there's still a huge amount of anticipation for Bethesda's upcoming games. The Elder Scrolls VI and Fallout 5 are going to be massive, and they're going to take a long time to come out by the looks of things.

For Fallout fans especially, they're looking at a decade-long wait, which doesn't really feel great when the Fallout TV show has many clamouring for something, anything new. Speaking with Kinda Funny Games on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, Howard said that Bethesda are internally looking at making us wait a little less.

"[Our games] do take a long time, and so I think one of the things we're focused on here is obviously making sure they're of the highest quality, but also finding ways to increase our output," he said. "Because we don't want to wait that long either, right? It's never our plan, but we want to make sure we get it right."

As Bethesda thinks of grander scopes for its RPGs, we can see the time it takes to make them grow exponentially. There were four years between Skyrim and Fallout 4, and then eight years between Fallout 4 and Starfield. Let's just hope we don't have to wait even longer for The Elder Scrolls VI.