Todd Howard reaffirms he's "anti-remake," thinks games should show their age

Remake or remaster? It can be difficult to tell the difference sometimes, but now we have a pretty clear divider between the two. Todd Howard likes one, but remains set against the other. The Bethesda boss has said in the past that he's not the biggest fan of remaking games, and has now reiterated that point in a recent interview.

Speaking in a lengthy podcast with Kinda Funny, Howard expressed how he believes games should show their age, as a lot of what makes them what they are is when they came out. "I've softened on the whole remaster thing," he said. "I'm sort of anti-remake. I respect the other ones out there, but I really think the age of a game is part of what it is and its personality and what it represented when it came out."

Of course, last year Bethesda took us all by somewhat of a surprise when it shadow dropped The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Fans of the Fallout games are expecting there to be a similar title coming somewhere down the line. Either a Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas remaster. Howard could confirm neither, though he did say there are "multiple" Fallout projects in the works.