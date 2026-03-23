Todd Howard praises Xbox's preservation program for keeping old Bethesda RPGs alive

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As the radio silence continues on the new games in The Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises, if you want to kick back with a Bethesda RPG from either IP, chance are you'll have to dig through an old library of classics. With there only being one major remaster out there right now, Todd Howard is glad that we can still play the originals as they were.

Speaking with GamesRadar+, Howard explained that he'd rather have an old game that runs than a remaster. "For a long time I was a no, no, no. That is a game of its age, let's just make sure it runs."

With that philosophy, he's incredibly glad for Xbox's involvement in game preservation. "They did an incredible job with backwards compatibility. Right now you can go and play the original Oblivion, you can play Morrowind, you can play Fallout 3. It's backwards compatible, it's 4k, and like, great."

Howard did have fears with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, saying there were "a million ways that could have gone wrong." However, it seems like for the most part fans enjoyed a return to Cyrodiil with some improved visuals and mechanics. Perhaps this will open the door for other Bethesda classics to get the same treatment. Or not, as the OG games are still playable.