Todd Howard on retirement: "There was a period of time a while back where I pondered what does it look like"

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Todd Howard has been the top guy at Bethesda, the person you immediately think of when the studio comes to mind, for decades now. Despite him being a household name for a significant amount of time, he's only 55 years of age. However, Howard has been working tirelessly and consistently on Bethesda games for so long, that when Bloomberg's Jason Schreier recently got the chance to speak with him, he took the chance to ask about a potential retirement.

It's something that's crossed Howard's mind before. In Schreier's latest YouTube video, he read a quote from Howard, which said the following: "The truth is there was a period of time a while back where I pondered what does it look like?"

"Not is it imminent, but what does it look like? And I no longer do. I see the work we're doing. I just love it. I love working with these people. [Retirement] is really not something I think about... Some folks in our industry that are a little older than me, they're just making great stuff too, so it's not something I've been thinking about."

Howard, who usually keeps stuff close to his chest, and his team at Bethesda recently shared the studio's massive plans for Starfield, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls VI. As Xbox wants to see more of Bethesda's top franchises, it seems we may see a more open Howard than usual in the future, but at least we know no matter how much we hear from him, he plans on sticking around for the foreseeable.