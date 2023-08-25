Todd Howard on game development: "I want to do it forever"

HQ

The Bethesda veteran - and creator of games like The Elder Scrools V: Skyrim, Fallout 4 and Starfield - Todd Howard was born 1970. By the time The Elder Scrolls VI arrives, he will probably be close to 60 years old, which means he isn't too far from a common retirement age.

But will he leave the industry fairly soon? That' exactly what GQ asked him in a recent interview, where Howard revealed that he has no plans to retire. Quite the opposite, actually, as he says he wants to to this forever:

"It's weird for me, but that's a long, long way off. I want to do it forever. I think the way I work will probably evolve, but... look at Miyamoto. He's still doing it."

Mario's dad Shigeru Miyamoto is 71 years old and still involved in Nintendo's games, although not as hands-on anymore. Besides Starfield, Howard is currently listed as an executive producer for both Amazon's Fallout TV series and MachineGames' upcoming Indiana Jones title. And we already know he's working on the next Elder Scrolls.

Let's keep our fingers crossed Howard remains in the video gaming industry for as long time as possible, and that he still has many master pieces to come.