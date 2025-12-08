Todd Howard isn't ruling out an Elder Scrolls movie or series

HQ

There are now less than ten days to go until Fallout: Season 2 premieres, where we will once again follow the story of Lucy MacLean (played by Ella Purnell) and the many other... interesting characters. The first season was incredibly successful, so expectations are naturally even higher this time around.

The popularity of the series begs the question of why Bethesda has not chosen to film its other giant, namely Elder Scrolls. Eurogamer took the opportunity to ask Bethesda veteran Todd Howard about this in a recent interview. Fortunately, he does not seem averse to the idea, but says that it will require a lot of work and take time:

"I will say this, the Fallout journey was like a 10-year one. After Fallout 3, people were asking to do a movie or show for Fallout, and we really took our time."

However, he also explained that he "can't rule in or rule out an Elder Scrolls thing in the future," but says that Fallout felt more distinctive and better suited for a series at this point in time, and also that it has "more to say in its genre." Therefore, there may be an Elder Scrolls movie or series in the future, but we will have to be prepared to wait:

"But, you never know. I think the impact of the show on Fallout as a franchise has been bigger than I expected, so it does make you think like 'hey, is there a path?'. But, nothing today... [and] I'm willing to say 'no' for a decade."

Do you think The Elder Scrolls would translate well to film or series?