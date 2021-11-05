Todd Howard is doing a Reddit AMA on November 10

HQ

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released on 11/11/11, and if you do the math, you'll see that we're only six days away from the 10 year anniversary. The director of Skyrim was Todd Howard, who rarely interacts a whole lot with the video game community, but on November 10, he will make an exception.

Bethesda has now revealed that Todd Howard will in fact participate in a Reddit AMA. It starts on Wednesday next week at 19:00, so if you have any questions you've wanted to ask the director of games like Skyrim, Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 - now's you chance to do so!