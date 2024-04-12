Todd Howard: "I keep saying no" to a The Elder Scrolls TV series

HQ

Fallout may be loved by everyone right now after Amazon Prime Video's phenomenal TV series premiered this week, and as we previously reported, it's already set for a second season.

Given its success, you'd think Bethesda would be keen to adapt their beloved Elder Scrolls series into a gritty fantasy drama. And apparently many people have been asking for just that, but Bethesda veteran and game director Todd Howard doesn't seem to be interested.

When Howard attended the Fallout premiere in Los Angeles, IGN took the opportunity to ask him about a movie adaptation of The Elder Scrolls series, to which he replied:

"Everybody asks, like, about Elder Scrolls, and I keep saying no also."

Fortunately, the possibility of something happening in the future doesn't seem to be out of the question. Howard goes on to state that he can't predict the future and admits that making the TV series (for which he is executive producer) has been a lot of fun:

"You never know if someone's going to click. I think this really came out of, 'we think things are aligning to do a high-quality job.' It wasn't forced.

I can't predict the future, but this has been one of the most enjoyable projects I've ever done, and we're just over the moon, everybody in the studio with seeing it this way."

What do you think and hope for yourself? Will there be a The Elder Scrolls series after the success of Fallout and would it have the potential to be good?