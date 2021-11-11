Todd Howard: Fallout 76 is one of our most played games with 11 million players

HQ

There has unfortunately been a couple of really spectacularly bad video game launches through the years. Until Cyberpunk 2077 was released late 2020, the best and most common example of how not to do things was Fallout 76.

It had an absolutely horrendous launch, and Bethesda didn't do things any better initially by letting their most loyal fans down in several ways. But three years later with a lot of hard work and free content, Fallout 76 is actually pretty good today, and it seems like this has paid off.

The legendary Bethesda game designer Todd Howard (The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 3, Fallout 4) participated in an AMA on Reddit yesterday, and openly admitted the mistakes made and also said it is now one of their most played titles:

"We let people down and were able to learn and be better from it. We're fortunate 3 years later to have 76 be one of our most played games, and it's thanks to the 11 million players who have made it an incredible community. It's made us much better developers in the end."

Have you played Fallout 76 recently and what do you think of it today?