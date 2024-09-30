Todd Howard explains why Bethesda's adventures "are so irresponsibly large"

HQ

If you've ever played a Bethesda role-playing game, you'll know that they're almost a genre in themselves. They're incredibly comprehensive and ridiculously rich in content, allowing you to create your very own adventures where you do everything your way.

But Bethesda veteran Todd Howard admits that the size of their role-playing games is downright irresponsible at times, and in a BAFTA interview (via Insider Gaming) he now tells us why the games are as typically huge as we expect from the studio:

"We cut very little from our games at Bethesda, which is why the games are so irresponsibly large. And it really comes to the whole team, you know, putting a lot of creativity into the game. It's obviously not just me, and I think that's what really makes them special."

Essentially, there's no attempt to tighten up the products, but what is created is also included in the finished adventures, which actually explains a lot (for better or worse) to everyone who has played a Bethesda adventure.

Next up from the studio, we're waiting for the Starfield expansion Shattered Space to be released today (we'll be reviewing it this week, of course), and after that, it's likely The Elder Scrolls VI will be on the menu in a few years time.