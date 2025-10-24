Todd Howard confirms that Bethesda are working on "even more" Fallout

HQ

As you may know, yesterday was Fallout Day, October 23, the day the bombs fell in the games' dystopian world. We have reported on lots of news, including seasons in Fallout Shelter, Fallout 4 coming to new formats, and a trailer for the upcoming season two of the TV series.

One thing that flew a little under the radar, however, was that Bethesda veteran Todd Howard gave a short thank-you speech during the Fallout Day Broadcast 2025 stream - and seemed to reveal that they are working on more Fallout, possibly several projects:

"Even though I am recording this... it's not live... and I'm probably watching myself right now from my desk and I'm reading your chat and that thing you want and this other thing you want. Hey, we read it all. Just know we are working on even more. We are looking forward to the day when we can share that with everybody."

There have been frequent rumors of remakes of both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas - and then, of course, there's Fallout 5. It's certainly no surprise that Bethesda is working on it, and Howard has clearly hinted at this before, but it's still nice to have another confirmation.