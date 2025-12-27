Todd Howard confirms major The Elder Scrolls VI detail

HQ

How many trees are in The Elder Scrolls VI? It's a question maybe three of you have asked, but Todd Howard has given us confirmation on this all-important information regarding Bethesda's upcoming fantasy RPG.

Via GamingBolt, YouTuber Any Austin discovered that there were 46,430 trees in Skyrim. He then asked Todd Howard how many trees he thought there were in The Elder Scrolls V. Howard answers with 111,111. He then said there would be "most definitely more" trees than that huge amount in The Elder Scrolls VI.

This implies the map size for The Elder Scrolls VI is going to be huge. We know that Starfield pushed the boat out when it came to explorable game spaces, but it seems there's now more reason to add fuel to the fire of rumours suggesting we could get two regions in The Elder Scrolls VI.