Today's stage in La Vuelta will be a major test for the candidates of the red jersey

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La Vuelta a España has passed the halfway point, and Thursday's Stage 12 will be one of the most important overall: a true challenge for leader Enric Mas and an opportunity for other candidates for the red jersey, like Felix Gall (1:39 behind the leader), Oscar Onley (2:20), Richard Carapaz (3:26) but mainly Primoz Roglic: second in the GC, 1:18, and an expert in La Vuelta, the only one alongside Roberto Heras to win it four times, and aiming for a record-breaking fifth title.

In fact, Heras was one the three who have conquered this climb when it was previously featured in the race, the last time in 2017.

Thursday's stage, starting at 12:40 CEST, with the expected arrival at around 17:16, will be a 166.5-kilometre high-mountain route between Vera and astronomical station at the Calar Alto, in Almería. The end climb, 2,000 meters above the sea level, and with high temperatures expected, could have serious consequences in the General Classification after a series of stages with little changes in the top (except for, obviously, Tadej Pogacar's crash and withdrawal last Saturday).

40 km before the finish Calar Alto, a previous climb to Velefique, a first-category climb of 1,789m of altitude with big gradients (up to 15%) will also serve to separate those with real chances for the red jersey.