Today's Google Doodle is an Olympic Games mini-adventure

Today marks the official opening day for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and Google is celebrating that by offering up a mini adventure for anyone to dive into and play as today's Google Doodle.

The game called Champion Island is regarded as Google's largest Doodle game so far, and asks players to complete a variety of sports mini-games to earn medals and become the Champion of the World. It's a small 16-bit adventure that sees you play as a character called Lucky the Ninja Cat, and features anime-styled cutscenes and even real-time global leaderboards for players to compete over.

The best part is that as this is a Google Doodle, the game, which includes seven mini-games spread over its small world, is free-to-play and simply requires you to head to the google homepage to play through the browser.

Make sure to check out it while it's still active, as Google Doodles don't usually stick around for too long.