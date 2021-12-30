Today's free offer on EGS is Salt and Sanctuary

HQ

So, it's time to remind everyone of today's Epic Games Store offer again. Today, what you can download is an action RPG called Salt and Sanctuary.

Developed and published by Ska Studios, you'll play as a sailor, who is shipwrecked on an uncharted island. Being stuck here in fog-shrouded valleys, you'll have to fight, and survive.

Check out some game features and introductions below:

Salt and Sanctuary seamlessly combines fast, brutal, and complex 2D combat with richly developed RPG mechanics. Discover, craft, and upgrade over 600 weapons, armor pieces, spells, and items as you explore a cursed realm of forgotten cities, blood-soaked dungeons, desecrated monuments, and the fallen lords they once celebrated.

Click here to claim Salt and Sanctuary.