Night in the Woods

Today's free gift from the Epic Games Store is Night in the Woods

You have until 4pm GMT / 5pm CET to grab this one.

Epic Games Store is still offering one free game per day during the Xmas holidays. Today, you can grab the adventure game Night in the Woods for free until 4pm GMT / 5pm CET.

Players can "break stuff, play bass, hang out, go places and discover things that aren't meant for you." The game let you play as Mae, a college dropout who comes home to the friends and the town they left behind. You are about to discover a horrible secret that has something to do with the town's mine, and also need to find out why your longtime friend Casey disappeared mysteriously out of the blue, what on earth happened...?

Get Night in the Woods now and start playing.

